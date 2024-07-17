Inspire Investing LLC Trims Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,043,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,676,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Compass Diversified Trading Up 2.6 %

CODI stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 139.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $524.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 588.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $2,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891,471 shares in the company, valued at $177,952,671.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 100,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $2,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891,471 shares in the company, valued at $177,952,671.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,838. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

