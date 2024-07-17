Inspire Investing LLC Trims Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,305,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total transaction of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,305,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,600,306.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of HEI opened at $230.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.52. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.42 and a fifty-two week high of $232.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

