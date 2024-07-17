Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,759 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,315,000 after buying an additional 33,357 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 53,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $58,205,000. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,037,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $895,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $125.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.01. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $166.87.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $106.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. Research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

