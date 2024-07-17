Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Given New $282.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $274.00 to $282.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close.

IBP has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.70.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IBP

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

IBP opened at $251.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.87. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $106.01 and a 1 year high of $263.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.93.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The firm had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Installed Building Products

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.