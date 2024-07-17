Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $239.72

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$239.72 and last traded at C$239.50, with a volume of 22519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$237.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IFC shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$264.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$247.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$228.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$221.77. The firm has a market cap of C$42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 14.6728435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In related news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total value of C$68,583.00. In related news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total value of C$68,583.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total value of C$501,861.80. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,377,706. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

