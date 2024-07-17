Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Stuart Essig bought 52,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,900,897.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

