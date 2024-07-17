Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($4.97) Per Share

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.97) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.65). The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.98) per share.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTLA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $27.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.65. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.82.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,322.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 3,789.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.