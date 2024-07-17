Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Hits New 1-Year High at $149.52

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $149.52 and last traded at $149.41, with a volume of 2760563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,937,674. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after buying an additional 3,536,913 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

