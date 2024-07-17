International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 3,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE IFF traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $99.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -16.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

