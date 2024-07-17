Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Up 42% Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 42% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.78 billion and approximately $181.47 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.24 or 0.00015855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00043327 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009580 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,202,773 coins and its circulating supply is 466,713,444 coins. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

