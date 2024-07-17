Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 74,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 230,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, CEO Anthony Scott acquired 585,748 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $995,771.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,077.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTZ traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. 166,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,753. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intrusion will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Intrusion from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

