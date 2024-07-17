Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $438.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $419.15 and a 200-day moving average of $392.56. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.37.

View Our Latest Report on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.