Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inventiva
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inventiva stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IVA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Inventiva from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inventiva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.
Inventiva Price Performance
Inventiva stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,835. Inventiva has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.
About Inventiva
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.
