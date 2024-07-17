Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,036,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the previous session’s volume of 304,615 shares.The stock last traded at $105.64 and had previously closed at $106.49.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

