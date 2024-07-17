Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Shares Up 8.3%

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Invesque Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.16.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

