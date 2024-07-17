Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Short Interest Down 7.9% in June

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Iridium Communications by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,279 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 2,918.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 603,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 583,896 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,480,000 after purchasing an additional 249,185 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IRDM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.54. 744,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,071. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.84 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRDM. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

