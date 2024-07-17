iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.98

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.98 and last traded at $75.10, with a volume of 4362780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.72.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

