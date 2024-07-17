iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $560.03. 2,756,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,535. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $541.65 and its 200 day moving average is $517.02. The firm has a market cap of $483.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

