iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.28

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.28 and last traded at $57.28, with a volume of 7357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.64.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.