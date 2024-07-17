iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM) Shares Up 0.6%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $27.96. 38,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $168.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,013 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 8.78% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (HEEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of broad emerging market equities with currency exposure from the underlying stocks hedged out for USD investors. HEEM was launched on Sep 23, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

