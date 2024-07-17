iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ EMXF traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $37.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,804. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $79.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $38.46.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

