iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.34

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 868840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16.

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Trust Micro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1.6% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 319,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 164,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the second quarter valued at $34,511,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the second quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

