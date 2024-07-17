iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.16 and last traded at $50.16. Approximately 2,472 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.01.

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84.

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (HYXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index comprised of high yield bonds from developed markets ex-US Dollar. HYXU was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

