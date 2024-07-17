iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 74,233 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 72,959 shares.The stock last traded at $84.56 and had previously closed at $84.05.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.11.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

