iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,725 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $28,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,853. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $116.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

