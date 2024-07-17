iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.08

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 232842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $584.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $874,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

