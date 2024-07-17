iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.08

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.08 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 232842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $584.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $874,000.
iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.
