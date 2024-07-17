iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $104.24. The company had a trading volume of 411,682 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.86 and a 200 day moving average of $101.20. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.