iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Trading Down 0.8%

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.23 and last traded at $56.39. 17,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 51,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.87.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $228.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 636,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,634,000 after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,516,000. Glovista Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 44,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 19,082 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 88,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000.

About iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

