iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.28

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.28 and last traded at $91.09, with a volume of 31803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.61.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

