iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,027 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $168.89. 1,062,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,274. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $170.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.98 and a 200-day moving average of $152.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.