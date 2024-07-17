iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.00

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.00 and last traded at $65.66, with a volume of 41514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.96.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 214,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,293,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

