iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.30

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.30 and last traded at $84.28, with a volume of 58524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.70.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $999.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

