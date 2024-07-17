iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.49

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.49 and last traded at $69.49, with a volume of 6199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.44.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 210.7% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,410,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,484,000 after purchasing an additional 956,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 191.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,700,000 after buying an additional 324,042 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 210.6% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 361,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after buying an additional 244,836 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 189.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after buying an additional 169,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 254,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after buying an additional 25,005 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

