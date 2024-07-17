iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $65.47

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.47 and last traded at $66.65, with a volume of 476154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.70.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $919.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.53.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.