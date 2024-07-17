J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Barclays

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $12.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.73. 1,194,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.83 and its 200-day moving average is $182.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,485,000 after buying an additional 971,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,299,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,722.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 545,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after purchasing an additional 525,729 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 887,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,336,000 after purchasing an additional 120,202 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,744,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,400,000 after purchasing an additional 80,123 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.