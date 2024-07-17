Jaws Mustang Acquisition (NYSE:JWSM) Trading 0.1% Higher

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.13. 13,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 9,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaws Mustang Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWSM. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 18,068 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

