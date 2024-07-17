Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $188.62 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $106.09 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $146.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

