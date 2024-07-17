JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 7,770,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE JBGS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.10. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -50.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

(Get Free Report)

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.