JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Update

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,200,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the June 15th total of 34,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

JD.com Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $26.98. 5,176,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,568,649. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.39. JD.com has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

