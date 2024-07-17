Jesus Llorca Sells 14,168 Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) CFO Jesus Llorca sold 14,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $212,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SEACOR Marine Trading Down 6.1 %

SMHI stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 256,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,624. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $397.16 million, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.41). SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMHI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 543.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

