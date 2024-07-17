JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 133.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Elevation Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of ELEV opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 46.22 and a quick ratio of 46.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $163.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.39. Elevation Oncology has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $5.83.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 360,799 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,509,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,762,000. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,968,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

