Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

JOBY opened at $7.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.00. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $10.68.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $39,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,031.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,897 shares of company stock worth $1,750,036 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 150,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

