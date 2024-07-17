John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Short Interest Down 6.4% in June

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the June 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 274,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 10.5% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 125,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $17.34. 64,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,892. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. This is a boost from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

