John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,060,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,211 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $40,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,466,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,180,000 after acquiring an additional 123,637 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,779,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.34. 437,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,767. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.86.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.40. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $468.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

