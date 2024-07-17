Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,162,299. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,411,000 after acquiring an additional 305,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520,580 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,768,000 after acquiring an additional 618,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,491,000 after buying an additional 6,247,250 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI stock opened at $72.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $74.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

