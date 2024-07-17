JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target to $34.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $22.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $32,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,549 shares of company stock valued at $271,888. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,497 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after purchasing an additional 601,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 17.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 810,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 120,141 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares during the period.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

