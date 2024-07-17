JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $60.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WNS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

NYSE WNS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.90. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.12.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.92 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 406.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 36,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 64.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of WNS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 29,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 10.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

