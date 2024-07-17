JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.7 %

JPM opened at $213.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $213.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

