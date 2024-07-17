JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.08 and last traded at $56.07. Approximately 742,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,708,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.4212 dividend. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,136 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,320,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 550.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,051,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,049,000 after purchasing an additional 890,120 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,462.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 794,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 783,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,788,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

