JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.08 and last traded at $56.07. Approximately 742,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,708,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.84.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.4212 dividend. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
