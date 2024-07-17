JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 91,946 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 60,419 shares.The stock last traded at $68.81 and had previously closed at $71.41.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.87. The stock has a market cap of $547.00 million, a PE ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JTEK. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,371,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

